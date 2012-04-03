Be Competitive in Down Time - New Payroll System Helps Streamline Small Business

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- Payroll solution provider, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new version of its popular ezPaycheck payroll software, which simplifies the time-consuming payroll processing and tax reporting for small businesses, and enable business owners to do first thing first.



The new updates of version 3.2.8 include:

- The new Form 941 for Year 2012 Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return

- The new feature to add customized deductions to handle SDI and other local taxes.

- The latest federal tax tables



“Our goal is to make ezPaycheck as hassle-free and easy to use as possible while still supplying the robust features our customers need,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “This latest round of updates moves us significantly closer to that goal.”



ezPaycheck payroll application is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. It can handle federal taxes, state taxes, local taxes, printing payroll checks, and also support tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3. This payroll application is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- support tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods.

- Supports Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



Customers can try ezPaycheck without cost or obligation for 30 days to make sure it is the right payroll software for their business. Available online at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, the trial software is fully functional but prints a watermark across tax forms. The download includes a sample database for easily test-driving ezPaycheck.



In today’s economic climate, no one needs to cut costs more than start-up businesses. Minimizing costs is essential to being competitive and getting enough market share to remain competitive and viable.



To start a free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

EzPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.