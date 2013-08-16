Be Fit and Healthy; Always Drink Fresh Juices

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- According to an article in Consumers Report.org, whole-food juicing is getting more and more popular. People are now aware of the different health benefits of maximizing the intake of fibrousand nutritious fruits and vegetables. People now prefer to drink fresh fruit and vegetable juices instead of canned or powdered beverages because they know that it is healthier. These fruits and vegetables contain lots of nutrients and fiber that are helpful especially in the metabolism. Fruits rich in fiber such as banana and pineapple are great for those who often experience stomach aches and metabolic difficulty. If this is not prevented, this may lead to serious diseases.



There are so many kinds of blenders and juicers now circling in the market but only a few are considered to be working great. An example of it is the Vitamix 5200. Vitamix 5200 is not an ordinary blender like the others seen in the appliance store. This blender is truly one of a kind for it is made in different purposes and capable of doing salsas, smoothies, fruit drinks, healthy ice cream and more. It is totally a great purchase and a must have in everyone’s kitchen. If a person is truly dedicated in achieving a strong body and healthy lifestyle, grabbing this blender will help them achieve it in no time. People can never go wrong if they will only search the best to achieve the best results they wanted. Whole-food juicing has been a great way in keeping a healthy body and considered effective according to the athletes and trainers.



Another way for people to do whole-food juicing is using a juicer. A juicer is capable of extracting different kinds of fruits and vegetables to get its natural extracts that contain nutrients and other vitamins and minerals that are good for the health. Omega juicer has been a household name when it comes to great power juicers. It can hold and extract fruits and vegetables like celery, carrots, grapes, tomatoes and even the leafy vegetables without chopping them. People should always keep their bodies in good shape.



About Charlotte Vineyard

Charlotte Vineyard (http://www.charlottesvineyard.com/) is a site that displays different reviews regarding blenders and juicers in the market today. They have detailed descriptions and specifications of each product to show the people what to expect in that certain product.



Contact Information:

City: Chicago

State: Illinois

Country: United States

Contact Name: Jay Thomas

Contact Email: contact@charlottesvineyard.com

Complete Address: 1579 Oak St. Chicago, IL

Zip Code: 60661

Contact Phone: 312-547-8954

Website: http://www.charlottesvineyard.com/