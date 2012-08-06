Be Productive Improved EzPaycheck Software Simplifies Payroll Tasks for Healthcare Providers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Payroll tax calculation should not be the nightmare for small businesses. Healthcare providers looking for ways to streamline payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck payroll software free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp , with no obligation and risk. The improved ezPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com adds new features to help HR manager process paychecks and handle taxes easily and smoothly.



The latest updates include:



- New custom wage field to handle salary, hourly-rate and piece-rate

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New database backup and restore feature

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including California’s State Disability Insurance tax.



Many healthcare providers like ezPaycheck payroll solution because it is simple and flexible to use, handles all their payroll needs and is very affordable. EzPaycheck payroll tax application is designed for use by non-accountants with minimal computer skills. However, even accountants like it because it is so flexible and supports unlimited accounts with one flat rate.



"We believe payroll and tax software should be designed for the non-technical people who are actual end-users," explains Mark Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing payroll software, so we include them as members of our design team."



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. EzPaycheck payroll system is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.