Be SAFE - Strategies for Families to Go Back to School and Work Safely During COVID

https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/125837/be-safe-strategies-for-you-and-your-families-to-go-back-to-school-and-work-safely-during-covid



Community cooperation and coordination combined with family engagement leads to successful outcomes in the war against substance abuse and addiction recovery. So say Nancy Yonally, with 50 years of fighting addiction experience, co-founder of Graceroots: Pathways to Wellness in Grants Pass, Oregon, James Derick, with 30 years of experience fighting substance abuse, founder of SAFE Coalition in Massachusetts, and Sharon Kleyne, host of the internationally syndicated The Power of Water® & Your Health sponsored by Nature's Tears® EyeMist®, naturally pH balanced water technology for acid mantle protection, on VoiceAmerica World Talk Radio & Apple iTunes.



Based on her 50 years of experience, Yonally explains that she became a nurse and was always interested in prevention. She worked with health departments for thirteen years, then became a director of a treatment program in the community. "Learning is the name of the game," she says. Graceroots is an organization Yonally has been working with for the past seven years. "There was a tremendous need to focus on the opioid problem," says Yonally. "Our focus was on community coordination and recovery. We've prioritized needs, worked with treatment centers and focused on nutrition, creating a foundation for healthy living. We've also produced a video, Community at Risk, which is popular with many communities and organizations. Community is the answer to any effort that is going to be successful." Yonally also reveals an important next step, a home for pregnant women and women with babies.



Derick, founder of SAFE Coalition, a robust family program that helps people deal with addiction, declares that Yonally is on the right track. "There are a number of ways in which people are introduced to substances," says Derick, drawing on 30 years of experience helping families battle substance abuse. "People reach outside themselves for relief from problems. We lose 60,000 to 70,000 people a year to drug overdoses," Derick continues. "We need long-term communal cooperation and efforts so that people understand the nature of this illness. With medicated assisted treatment, relapse prevention and resources that are readily available, you have multiple agencies pulling together. With vested partners, you're building a community to support and celebrate recovery for a lifetime. This is the way that we will wrestle this epidemic to the ground."



Yonally, Derick and Kleyne agree that nutrition and new technology health education are also essential to winning the war against substance abuse, addiction and human trafficking. Kleyne advocates immediate mandatory education programs for everyone in jails from the moment they enter the system.



In her Commentary, international water and water evaporation researcher Kleyne teaches that "on this planet, the top priority should be water. At the beginning of time," Kleyne says, "it was the water that created all life. The water was the magic. Without water, there would be no time and eternity. No two people have the same skin, same eyes, same fingerprints; we're all unique. We are living with the water vapor of the atmosphere. We need to be educated about how important water is to drink, to the life of our planet. We have to take seriously how we're living with the atmosphere. I'm the founder of Bio Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science® for a reason, to prioritize water in our lives. How can you do that? Make sure that everyone who is elected is serious about water. Everyone. In time, a power play will come: Who has the water? Water is the strength of a nation."



Kleyne, Derick and Yonally also thank and pray for the firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, scientists, military and thousands that have lost their homes and businesses during the fires and other natural disasters sweeping the west coast.



