Be The Link Campaign Anticipates the Opening Event

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- The Be The Link Campaign is the first of its kind to raise awareness for HIV and AIDs, visually linking 250 influential people in a voice of unity. The goal is to destroy the stigma surrounding the disease and to highlight the need for access to HIV treatment for those who need it.



AIDS is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). By damaging the immune system, HIV interferes with the body's ability to fight the organisms that cause disease. While there have been great strides in the prevention of HIV transmission and care of HIV infection and AIDS since AIDS was first recognized in 1981, there is no cure.



The Be The Link Campaign spreads the message online at http://www.be-the-link.org featuring conceptual images of participants and PSAs sending the message that the participants are not just a face in a picture but also a voice for HIV in America. The latest Be The Link news is broadcast via Twitter @bethelink1



Two years in the making, Be The Link will be complete after 250 participants have lent their name and likeness to the campaign. An exhibit of photographic images will be displayed in galleries – one in New York City and one in Los Angeles, symbolically linking both coasts. The opening event will be a red carpet affair in New York City on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2012. Followed by an opening gala in Los Angeles with dates to be announced.



Featuring some of today's most prominent figures in the world of business, entertainment, sports, and politics including: Adam Sabbagh, international entrepreneur, sportsman, media personality, and humanitarian; Tracy Stern, founder of SALONTEA with locations worldwide; Harper Dimmerman, novelist, consultant, lawyer, and professor; featuring the young women of Miss New York Teen USA and Sabrina Mastrangelo; VH1's Mob Wives Karen Gravano and Ramona Rizzo; celebrity stylist and television star Carson Kressley; Alison Miller, Group Publisher, Western Division of Niche Media; film producer Cindy Cowan, president of Cowan Entertainment; actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister; Kate Linder star of The Young and the Restless, reality star Jessica Romano of Jerseylicious; Julie Macklowe founder of luxury cosmetics company vbeauté; Todd Milliner, executive producer of the television series Grimm and Hot in Cleveland; William Kapfer, Vice President of LGBT Marketing, Walton Isaacson; actor Christopher Atkins; Gary Michael Walters, president of Bold Films and producer of the film 'Drive', Randy Jones, multi-platinum recording artist and founding member of The Village People, Joumana Kidd, journalist and humanitarian; Sylvia Tosun, recording artist and co-founder of Sea to Sun Recordings; actress Tara Reid; fashion designer Alvin Valley; Kat Kramer, actress and daughter of famed film producer Stanley Kramer; legendary actress Ruta Lee; and pop star Kaya Jones.



The Be The Link Campaign is partners with Until There’s A Cure, a national organization since 1993 dedicated to eradicating HIV/AIDS by raising awareness and funds to combat the pandemic. Until There’s A Cure is committed to: funding innovative programs which promote AIDS awareness and prevention education; providing financial support for care and services for those living with AIDS; and supporting and advocating for AIDS vaccine development which offers the best hope for reducing the spread of HIV. For more information on the foundation, visit http://www.until.org



For more information on the campaign, including images and profiles of the participants and campaign resources, visit http://www.be-the-link.org or follow on Twitter @bethelink1