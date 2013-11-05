Be-U-Tee-Full: Divorced Moms Join Forces, Releasing New Kid's Book Series That's Oozing with Girl Empowerment.

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- While millions of children’s books contain morals and admirable life lessons, few take the opportunity of inspiring young girls and empowering them to excel in all areas of life. Noticing that the young female readership needs all of the support it can get, two Nevada moms have collaborated to launch a most unique literary project.



Journi Roe and Andie Graff combined their writing and philanthropic talents to create the ‘Ta-Da! I’m Super’ series of children’s books, dedicated to developing and reinforcing acceptance, self-esteem and empowerment in girls. ‘Be-U-Tee-Full’ kicks off the series with gusto.



Synopsis:



One of Cali’s bestie friends, Lyvia, is feeling pretty icky. Lyvia had to get glasses, and she is sure the glasses make her look yucky. Lyvia does not even want to wear them, but Cali has a better idea, and a great lesson to teach her bestie: you are be-u-tee-full for simply being you.



As the author explains, the duo worked diligently to create a strong female protagonist that all young girls could relate to.



“Cali is an amazing core character, whose bright eyes and charismatic features give her universal appeal. The reader is briefly introduced in the beginning of the book to the BF Crew (Best Friends Crew). Each individual character brings their own multicultural and multi personality appeal as well,” says Roe, who wrote the book.



Continuing, “Collectively, the diverse cast of characters will help young girls recognize that they are loved, powerful smart and beautiful. We’re also working to empower adult women to feel the same way and we’re seeing a new generation of ‘girl power’ empowerment rapidly picking up pace.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“At the young age of three, one of my granddaughters discovered that she also needed to wear eyeglasses. I will never forget how they changed her appearance and became such a part of her beauty. When she didn't have them on...it seemed that part of her was missing. Just like Cali, we reminded her of how "Be-U-Tee-Full" she looked with her new glasses. This refreshing children's book is a positive reminder to build self-esteem,” says Delores Ayotte, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Vivi was equally as impressed, adding, “Cali is the little girl we all wish our daughters could be! She is insightful, confident and encouraging! I hope all girls big and small can learn from this pint sized esteem warrior! Can't wait for the rest of the series to meet her BF crew and see what lessons of acceptance she teaches us next!”



With an entire series in the pipeline, interested parents are urged to purchase volume one for their daughters as soon as possible.



‘Be-U-Tee-Full’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/16IN6aL.



For more information, visit the series’ official website: http://www.caliandyou.com.



About Journi Roe

Journi Roe created Cali and the BF Crew in her heart, drawing on her own experiences as a spunky little girl with big ideas to create heartfelt stories that would empower children such as her own.

“The world of Cali and the BF Crew is filled with acceptance, love, and courage only a best friend can give you honestly,” Journi shares. “Cali is the best friend we all wish we had grown up with.”