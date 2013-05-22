Beach Bike Outlet Celebrates Summer with New Bikes, Accessories and More

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Introduced in the early 1930s, beach cruiser bikes continue to increase in popularity with those who love to ride. Although a period of time passed in which these bikes faded from the public eye, in the late 1990s, they enjoyed a comeback and many choose this style of bike today. "When the time comes to purchase a beach cruiser, look no further than Beach Bike Outlet for the best in beach and tandem cruisers, lowboys and more. Thanks to low prices and excellent customer service, Beach Bike Outlet remains the preferred online retailer for bikes of this type," Nicole of Beach Bike Outlet declares.



Women appreciate the simple operation and maximum comfort offered by a beach cruiser. Bikes of this type provide maximum balance while offering outstanding grip on sand and roads. Best on flat terrains, these bikes rarely feature high technology seen in many other bike styles. When choosing a beach cruiser, look for one with an aluminum frame, forks and rims as this decreases the weight of the bike while making it more rust resistant. "Beach Bike Outlet offers a number of beach cruisers designed for women, both single and multi speed versions. Visit the site for More Info on womens cruiser bikes and accessories to customize the ride," Nicole goes on to say.



Men and children find Beach Bike Outlet to be the place to head for bikes also. Choppers and lowboys tend to be popular options along with stretch cycles which also come in single and multi speed versions. "Be sure to visit the accessories section and check out bicycle racks, streamers and valve caps along with many other offerings to ensure the selected bike looks like no other on the road today," Nicole reminds customers.



When biking, a helmet should always be worn. Even the best bicycle rider is at risk from other cyclists, cars and more. What is the best bicycle helmets continues to be a question often heard by those purchasing a bike. The choice of bicycle helmets depends on many factors. "Staff are on hand to assist customers with purchasing decisions, ranging from bicycle choice to helmet choice. All the customer needs to do is ask and help is available," Nicole states.



About Beach Bike Outlet

Beach Bike Outlet provides outstanding beach cruisers at the best prices currently available on the Internet. Cruiser enthusiasts and technicians, the owners of Beach Bike Outlet understand bikes completely and offer lower prices as the bikes are sold directly to consumers. There is no retail location using up valuable financial resources so the savings are passed on to customers. With over ten years of experience, staff members understand both the market and bikes which allows them to help customers find the bike of their dreams at a reasonable price. Fast shipping and excellent customer service continue to be two hallmarks of the business. Beach Bike Outlet retains a reputation of being professional smile-makers, one bike at a time.