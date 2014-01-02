Beach Bike Outlet Introduces Affordable Line of Quality Cruisers

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- A recent Harvard study revealed that a 135 pound person can burn 420 calories during one hour of moderate cycling, making it a popular exercise for those who are trying to lose weight. In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation recently reported that more than 27% of Americans ride a bike at least once each summer. With these findings in mind, Beach Bike Outlet has introduced an expanded line of affordable, quality beach cruisers. They are now providing beach bikes, accessories, and parts to meet every rider's needs.



Company representative Wayne Freeman stated, "Beach Bike Outlet is a source for the best beach cruisers at the best prices anywhere on the Web. It is owned and operated by cruiser enthusiasts and technicians. The pros at Beach Bike Outlet know bikes like the backs of their hands. We offer substantially lower prices because we sell direct to the consumer and don't have a retail location. No overhead means lower costs to clients. We have been in the bike business for over a decade - we know the market and we know bikes. Customers can trust us to get them the bike of their dreams at the price of their dreams. We are industry leaders in fast shipping and excellent customer service. We want clients to get their bikes as soon as possible, and aim to provide the best service around. At Beach Bike Outlet, we don't just sell bikes - we're professional smile-makers, one bike at a time."



Customers who visit the company at Beach Bike Outlet.com can locate beach cruisers that fit the needs of men, women, and children. The large inventory also includes specialty bikes, such as tandem cruisers, low riders, and choppers. In addition, site visitors are offered a wide range of Beach Cruiser Accessories. These include apparel, baby seats, baskets, cup holders, decals, and more. Customers will also find the parts they need to enhance or repair bikes. Available choices include pedals, seats, frames, handlebars, tires, seat posts, and more.



"We feel that there is something nice about dealing with a company that actually knows what they are doing. Beach Bike Outlet is owned and operated by beach cruiser experts who have been in the business since 2003, and not some mega-corporation that sells everything under the sun, but does not know more about their products than what it says on the box. We know beach cruisers inside and out. If one of our knowledgeable customer service reps does not have the answer, they will quickly get someone else on the line who does. Customers can contact us via e-mail or telephone, and an employee will always be happy to assist them with cycling needs.", noted Freeman.



About Beach Bike Outlet

Beach Bike Outlet specializes in providing a large inventory of quality, affordable beach bikes. They also carry a wide range of parts and accessories for the cruisers. The business was started in 2003, and is staffed by beach cruiser experts who are also fans. Beach Bike Outlet is committed to providing outstanding customer service and ensuring that clients get the products they need quickly and efficiently.