Beach Bike Outlet Now Offering Fun and Affordable Biking Experiences

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- According to recent information released, women who bicycle for thirty minutes a day have a lower risk of contracting breast cancer than those who do not bike at all. Furthermore, adults who bike on a regular basis have better weight, blood pressure, and insulin levels, than those who do not. For these reasons and many more, Murray Klaich, spokesperson for Beach Bike Outlet, says they are seeing a surge in bike orders from all over the country.



Says Klaich, "Biking is great for the health, it's great for the environment and it's great fun. What's not to like? We've always felt more people would bike if only the bicycles weren't so costly, so we've made it our mission to make them affordable to everyone. BeachBikeOutlet.com is owned and operated by bike enthusiasts and technicians who know cruisers like the backs of their hands and have the inside scoop on getting the best bikes at the best prices. Our goal at BeachBikeOutlet.com is to pass the savings on to our customers by selling direct and maintaining only a virtual storefront. We have over 10 years of experience in the industry and promise to get consumers the bike of their dreams at prices they can afford."



According to information released by the British Medical Association, cycling just 20 miles a week can cut the risk of coronary heart disease by 50%. In fact, a major study of 10,000 civil servants found those who biked 20 miles over a week were half as likely to suffer heart disease as their non-biking co-workers.



With this in mind, Klaich says their cruisers are perfect for men and women alike. "While you see all the sweating and hard work in the cycling classes of the gym, it doesn't have to be that way. It's a fun sport for everyone. Take the Micargi Cruiser. It's a classic cruiser that combines old-school style and modern components. It is the pinnacle of having style in such simplicity; riding a bike has never been so fun. Its step through design on the frame will allow you an easy maneuverability for getting on or off the bicycle whether it's to the beach or around town. That's how riding a bike should be!"



About Beach Bike Outlet

Beach Bike Outlet is considered the source for the best beach cruisers at the best prices anywhere on the web. Owned and operated by cruiser enthusiasts and technicians, the pros at Beach Bike Outlet know bikes like the backs of their hands. Considered experts in the field, they offer lower prices because they sell directly to the consumer and do not offer a retail location. Beach Bike Outlet also offers parts, gears and accessories, including the best bicycle helmets on the Internet according to owners.