Beach Clean-Up Reinforces Positive Behavior for Lifescape Solutions' Clients

Lifescape Solutions enjoyed working with the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center last weekend in order to help preserve the environment as well as help promote the well-being of addicts and alcoholics in recovery.



On February 16th Lifescape Solutions partnered with Gumbo Limbo nature center in order to help clean up the surrounding beaches in order to help create a safe environment for the local marine life. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is a protected, twenty acre facility that aims to preserve many varieties of local plants and animals-many of which are endangered and/or rare.



Lifescape Solutions is a premier substance abuse treatment facility located in beautiful Delray Beach, Florida. They aim to help repair the lives of others through providing clients with the chance to live a meaningful, purposeful and successful life. Community service involvement is an important aspect of self-esteem building that works in order to help create value within the lives of individuals in recovery.



Paul Alleva, a partner at Lifescape Solutions, states that “it’s important to engage in activities that aim to help others. Helping others is the foundation of building a life that is filled with meaning and purpose, and Lifescape Solutions aims to provide its clients with the tools that help create a life that is rich with meaningful and enriching experiences.”



At Lifescape Solutions, the focus is centered at educating clients and providing spiritual growth therapy that will enable them to find purpose in their lives and maintain a successful recovery from substance abuse. It’s important for clients to engage in community service activities combined with individualized therapy in a safe and constructive setting. Lifescape Solutions understands that a successful recovery is based around having a strong fellowship of positive supports.



About Lifescape Solutions

Lifescape Solutions is a premier substance abuse treatment facility in South Florida that aims to improve the lives of addicts and alcoholics through engaging them in community service and other productive activities. For more information visit http://lifescapesolutions.com/