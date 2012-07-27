Unique and Fun Beach Accessories Line Launched by Outdoor Posh

Kissimmee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- With the summer sun starting to shine, Outdoor Posh has released an exciting new line of unique beach accessories just in time for that great, warm weather. Their new range of beach gear provides the utmost in affordable convenience and simplicity to make the most of any sun-soaked, sandy adventure.



Being at the beach is fun, but getting there with all of the desired supplies can often be a headache. Outdoor Posh's beach accessories work to eliminate that problem once and for all. Their entire lineup of beach supplies helps to bring families and friends together and keep the good times flowing.



A wide range of flexible coolers and totes are available, allowing for the easy transportation of wine, beer and food, all of which will stay wonderfully cool all day long.



Some can be folded away for easy storage while not in use, while others can be conveniently wheeled for maximum portability. Many different options, sizes and styles are available to match anybody's preferences, whether the plan is a quiet beach picnic for two, or a rowdy day in the sun for a large group.



Foldable chairs, comfortable lounging seats and even transportable, foldable picnic tables are all available. These four-person picnic tables fold into a lightweight, handheld suitcase, and come in a variety of themes and designs. There's even a table with a poker playing surface, while several folding chairs include personal drink and food rests already attached.



When the beach calls for grilling, take full advantage with a choice of several different portable charcoal and propane grills. Plus, ensure that all of the necessary tools are on hand with convenient BBQ and grilling tools totes and carry cases that keep utensils both handy and clean.



Don't stop there, bring fun family games to the beach, or easily carry blankets, towels and mats with all- in-one totes, carrying harnesses and more.



Outdoor Posh has a full range of products beyond beach supplies, helping any outdoor event to be as easy, fun and hassle-free as possible. Call 407.809.4661 for more information, or view all of their products and place an order at Outdoor Posh today.