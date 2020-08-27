Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Beach Hotels Market Research Industry



Beach Hotels Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Beach Hotels.



Beach hotels are located on or nearby the seashore or are of sea-facing. Numerous beach resorts provide private beaches to their tourists with deluxe stay options. These are remarkably popular among honeymoon couples as well as offer many activities such as water sports, hiking and surfing, and biking with amenities like physical fitness spa services. One of the key advantage of beach hotel is mental rejuvenation. Preference of travelers to peaceful areas instead of crowded places has boosted the demand for beach hotels. Increase in per capita income in the developing nations, increasing trend to travel in vacation, rising purchasing power of people are the other factors which impel the global beach hotels market over the coming years.



Sunset Key Guest Cottages Florida (United States), Montage Laguna Beach,California (United States), Four Seasons Holdings Inc. (United States), Jade Mountain (St.Lucia), Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa (Mexico), Capri Laguna On The Beach,California (United States), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (United States), Marriott International, Inc. (United States) and The Oberoi Group (India)



Type (Premium, Standard, Budget), Application (Accommodation, Food & Beverage, SPA, Others), Occupants (Solo, Group)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Drivers

- Growing travel & tourism industry around the globe

- Increasing disposable income

- Rising penetration of internet



Market Trend

- Preference of travelers toward peaceful areas instead of crowded ones



Restraints

- Growing Terrorism & Crime Rate

- Political Ambiguity and Natural Calamities



Opportunities

- Substantial investment for better infrastructure



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Beach Hotels Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



