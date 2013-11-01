Beach N Boat Fishing Tournament Helps Jersey Shore Recovery

New Jersey Shore, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Just like Super Storm Sandy, the Jersey Shore Beach N Boat Fishing Tournament fishing tournament hit the New Jersey coast with gusto. Also like the storm, after the newest fishing challenge arrived, it is bringing together the fishing, business, recreation, tourism communities and more to help them become stronger than the storm.



It is a very unique tournament that is designed for all levels of anglers from the first-time, casual fisherwoman to the expert seasoned veteran. The goal is to involve everyone and the chance to win over 80 prizes helps do just that. Almost 800 anglers have signed up during the Beach N Boat’s inaugural year making it one of the largest tournaments in the northeast.



To ensure that they are doing the right things, the tournament organizers conducted and recent poll among the general public, anglers, sponsors and partners and found out that:



91 % Strongly agree anglers are kept informed through our social media outlets Like Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Pinterest and Twitter.



90 % Strongly agree that there is a positive buzz on the street



95 % Strongly agree the tournament offers a good value



96 % Strongly agree the tournament is fun and exciting



98 % Will sign up in 2014



There is still over a month of fishing left before the end, November 30th and prizes in all categories (except Fluke, season closed) are easily obtainable. Young states that, “we know now, during the Fall season, is when the serious fishermen are out there and the leaderboard “ will be on fire.



With 52 official weigh stations, 4,000 Facebook fans, 40 advertisers and sponsors like Wawa, Marine Max, Interlux, Prime Lending , DO-AC, The Kayak Fishing Store, Charter Fox, The Fisherman Magazine, Recreational Fishing Alliance, Wahoo Internet Marketing, The Wildwoods and NJ Visit.org, 2014 promises to be a fantastic year.



Contact:

Michael Young, Tournament Director

myoung@beachnboat.com , (609)423-4002, http://www.BeachNBoat.com