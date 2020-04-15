Beach Toys Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : BigMouth, SwimWays, Palgrave

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Beach Toys' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Quut (Belgium)



BigMouth Inc. (United States)



LUDI (France)



SwimWays (United States)



Mondo Toys (Italy)



TBC Toys & Gifts Co.,Limited (China)



Dantoy (Denmark)



Habermaab GmbH (Germany)



Palgrave (United Kingdom)



Artoy Industrial Limited (Hong Kong)



A beach toy is an object that's made for a child to play with. It includes all toys designed to be played in a pool or at the beach, as well as toys meant to be played outside with water like sprinklers, slip and slide, etc. The global beach toys market is projected to witness a considerable growth owing to increase in family vacations along beach side, increase in disposable income of consumer results in the increased purchase of beach toys



Market Segmentation

by Type (Beach balls, Surfboards, Body/boogie boards, Inflatable air beds, Inflatable boats for deep water, Kickboards, Others), Distribution Channel (Store, Online, Other), Material (Thermoplastic Elastomeric (TPE), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polypropylene)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing product innovation



Market Growth Drivers: Increase in disposable income of consumer results in the increased purchase of beach toys



Increase in family vacations along beach side



Restraints: Defects in design of beach toys



Challenges: Governmental regulations related to materials used for beach toys



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Beach Toys Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Beach Toys market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Beach Toys Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Beach Toys

Chapter 4: Presenting the Beach Toys Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Beach Toys market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- How Beach Toys Industry Players are Changing Business Strategies to Beat COVID-19 Slowdown?

- What Impact Does COVID-19 is bringing in Sales Growth of Key Business Segments?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Beach Toys market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Beach Toys market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Beach Toys market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



