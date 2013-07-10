Beach Tree and Stump Grinding Offers Free Estimate

Paradise, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Beach Tree and Stump Grinding is a full-service yard maintenance company specializing in commercial and residential projects. Free estimates for services are available, and pricing is competitive.



Services offered include stump grinding, tree trimming, pruning, planting and removal of shrubs or bushes. Yard maintenance consulting is also available. Company personnel are adept at grinding stumps and have the machinery necessary to grind deeper than the standard six to ten inches. Grinding machines shave stumps to the optimal depth, which helps to mitigate termite risks.



Crews haul away yard waste and leave landscapes in pristine condition after service. Quality is the driving force behind every project, and clients are provided insight into landscaping procedures. Homeowners can trust Beach Tree and Stump Grinding to get the job done right the first time. This company is the optimal choice for stump grinding in Chico, CA.



About Beach Tree and Stump Grinding

The owner of Beach Tree and Stump Grinding, Troy Beach, has more than 23 years of experience in the tree care industry. He is a WCISA certified tree worker and an ISA certified arborist. Client testimonials praise Mr. Beach and his crew for their knowledge, skill and efficiency. Stump grinding or yard maintenance tasks are performed with the utmost professionalism.



For additional information on Beach Tree and Stump Grinding, please visit www.beachstumpgrinding.com . There is no better company for stump grinding or yard maintenance in Butte County. Call (530) 570-2234 to schedule an appointment for a free estimate.



