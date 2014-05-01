Beach Wedding Attire Now Available at Island Trends

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Islandtrends.com welcomes the summer with the announcement of their 2014 beach wedding apparel featuring fashionable styles for men and women from Luchiano Visconti, Bugatchi, Tommy Bahama, Tori Richard, Nat Nast, Robert Graham and footwear from Olukai, Sperry, Tommy Bahama and SWIMS.



These free flowing, distinctive pieces include dresses, camp shirts, linen and khaki shorts and pants that feature comfort, versatility and style, all perfect for the island romance of a seaside wedding. The Tommy Bahama camp shirts feature a variety of silk and linen blends and include a wide selection of designs including the Great Chambray, Monte Carlo, Catalina Twill and Tiki Palms.



Women's choices include fabulous dresses from Tommy Bahama which include a varied selection of dresses and designs. The collection includes wrap dresses, halter dresses, sundresses, floral & print dresses, cover-ups, reversible dresses, and long, flowing dresses in tropical colors. The collection is completed with a wide selection of shoes to complement any seaside wedding or special occasion. Selections from the Tommy Bahama shoe line include a variety of new styles in sandals, boat shoes and fashionable top siders, while Olukai features sandals, Nubuck and canvas shoes for any summer weather. New waterproof shoes by SWIMS are also part of this collection, which provides fashion, comfort and versatility for men and women.



This collection is one of many to complement our outstanding beach-inspired fashions and include free 2-4 day shipping with orders over $95.00 using the code: FAST. All customers have the option of joining the exclusive Coconut Club to receive member privileges, discounts, and a 20% off "thank you" on their first purchase. IslandTrends.com patrons can stay in the know on sales and special events by signing up for the newsletter. Gift certificates are also available.



IslandTrends.com is the most recognized online destination for island-inspired men’s and women’s fashions and accessories. The website is part of the Island Trends family of stores, with locations in Naples and Marco Island, FL.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Southern Tide, Vionic, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's Robert Graham, FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.