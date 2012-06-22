Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Wedding Tropics, world renowned experts in beach wedding clothing, has announced its most ambitious small project to date. Wedding tropics has released new lines of children’s beach wedding attire. Lines for both ring bearers and flower girls are available today. Modeled on the most popular clothes from the men’s and women’s lines, these lines are geared towards rounding out the whole of the wedding party to a casual and adorable entourage.



All styles and colors of the normal men’s line are now available in miniature sizes, from 2-16. Alongside the men’s line, the line of clothes for the flower girl has hundreds, if not thousands, of options available for the youngest little lady in the wedding party. So many colors and styles are available it should be a snap to find a number of options to match the flower girls to the bridesmaids party with no difficulty whatsoever.



No one wants the little ones in a wedding party to be uncomfortable or difficult. These new lines of children’s beach wedding clothes are a great way to help the wedding go smoothly. With casual styles available the ring bearers and flower girls will be comfortable and feel more like part of the casual proceedings than they would be in a stuffy suit or uncomfortable bridesmaids dress. These new lines are available on the Wedding Tropics website, or you can call their hotline at 1-877-374-3299 to inquire about these new lines of children’s beach wedding attire.