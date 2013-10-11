BeachCondosHawaii.com Provides Various Condos for Rent in Maui, Offers a Chance to Win a Free Trip

Maui, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Beach Condos Hawaii, LLC, a company dedicated in providing various rental vacation condos in Maui and Kauai, has recently announced that they are offering an opportunity for a free trip to Hawaii worth $3,000.



The free trip will enable the lucky winners to enjoy a 2 bedroom condo for 7 nights and will even give them a rental car to explore the exotic location. This opportunity is open to everyone regardless if they book with the company or not. Interested individuals can visit their official website BeachCondosHawaii.com and fill up a quick form to enter the lucky draw.



Beach Condos Hawaii, LLC has become one of the leading rental condos providers and now has covered all major holiday spots in Maui and Kauai. From studio to 1,2,3 bedroom condos and luxurious penthouses suites, the company has a condo for any requirement and its experienced reservation agents ensure that the visitors to Hawaii get exactly what they need and even much more.



Due to Maui’s popularity, finding the best Maui vacation condo is often difficult and sometimes impossible unless it is booked well beforehand. This is where Beach Condos Hawaii comes in. Their extensive database and personal contacts offers its customers a wide range of condos to choose from. The Maui Condo Rentals Hawaii company not only makes sure that their customers get a sensational vacation condo around the year but also at preferred pricing.



Their beach condos Maui Hawaii are highly demanded due to their strategic locations right next to serene beaches and activity zones. Beach Condos Hawaii also arranges tours & activities, rental cars and even travel insurance making it a comprehensive tourism company taking care of all needs and wants of its clients.



Activities such as bike tours down the volcano, dinner cruises and sails, scuba diving, dolphin excursions, fishing charters, helicopter tours, hiking tours, horseback riding, kayaking tours, parasailing, Luaus – traditional Hawaiian party with dance, drink and music and many more activities are arranged by the company to make the vacation a lifelong memorable experience.



Despite the availability, the Kauai and Maui vacation rentals company suggests interested customers to book their dream vacation a few months ahead of time to avail exclusive discounts and grasp the condos with the best view.



About Beach Condos Hawaii, LLC

Beach Condos Hawaii, LLC is one of the leading companies that provides vacation condos for rent in Hawaii. The company offers condos that are located at every popular and secluded location in the Hawaii islands. Through the online platform, http://www.beachcondoshawaii.com/, profile of numerous condos that are currently available can be viewed.



For more information about Beach Condos Maui Hawaii, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of beachcondoshawaii.com, please call at 800-516-1194 or email to reservations@beachcondoshawaii.com.