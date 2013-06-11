Beachside Air Conditioning Continues to Provide Affordable Heating and Cooling Solutions Along the Emerald Coast

Santa Rosa Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- After a mild spring, summer has returned to the Emerald Coast in full force, and residents and visitors alike have been cranking up their air conditioning units in order to beat the heat. While all homeowners know that regular cleaning and maintenance of their air conditioning system saves them money by helping the unit run more efficiently, most homeowners neglect this annual task until they have a problem. As part of an ongoing effort to help Emerald Coast homeowners save time, energy, and money, Beachside Air Conditioning is offering a number of special pricing deals to help you stay cool this summer.



“Proper cleaning and maintenance of your air conditioning ensures that your system is operating at maximum efficiency, saving you money on your long and short term energy costs. Sometimes replacing an older system is the most cost efficient course of action, and while pricey at first, the more energy efficient systems will save you money over time”, said Jeff Kiess



Currently, Beachside Air Conditioning, which services Destin, Niceville, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, Panama City, and Crestview, is offering:



· 10% discount off any air conditioning repair service

· 5% off a replacement system.

· 0% APR for first 36 months and no interest for the first year for all new Carrier Systems and $1450 worth of “cool cash” incentive and rebates from Carrier



Preventive maintenance is the best way to extend the life of your air conditioning system, and scheduling with Beachside Air Conditioning’s NATE certified technicians could not be easier. You can schedule and appointment on line (http://www.beachsideairconditioning.com) or call the office closest to your home or business.



· Destin/Niceville 850.267.0322

· Santa Rosa Beach 850.267.0000

· Panama City Beach 850.874.0009



NATE certified (North American Technician Excellence) technicians are held to the highest industry standards and have demonstrated exceptional proficiency in all areas of heating and cooling repair, maintenance, replacement, and installation.



The summer is only going to get warmer, so be prepared for the next heat wave by servicing or replacing your air conditioning unit today.