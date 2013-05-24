Beachside Air Conditioning, Inc. Encourages Their Clients in Santa Rosa Beach and Along 30A to "Get Your Annual A/C Checkup Before the Sweltering Heat of Summer"

Santa Rosa Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- It’s that time of year again and Beachside Air Conditioning would like to remind their customers in Santa Rosa Beach and around 30A about the importance of having your A/C serviced before the blistering heat of the summer is upon us again. To most of our clients, the most important reason is usually to save money. You may say to yourself, “How is spending money to have my A/C serviced going to save me money?” The answer isn’t necessarily that obvious to most.



For starters, as your A/C cools your home throughout the year, much stress is put on the internal components that make the unit operate on a daily basis. Over time, stress takes its toll on your air conditioning system’s parts and they can no longer function at the level that they once did. Also, debris can build up inside the unit causing additional inefficiencies in the system. This can be a problem, especially for homes along the coast where the salty air causes corrosion and oxidation buildup. The combined effect of these two processes is a system that can no longer perform at the efficiency level it was designed for. In other words, you end up paying more for electricity than you need to, month after month after month. Over time this can add up to huge sums of money.



The second reason is even worse. Not replacing worn components as they age can result in your air conditioner failing in the middle of the summer when A/C companies are at their busiest time of the year. This often leads to expensive repair calls during off hours and long waits in a hot muggy house.



The third and worst possible scenario is a catastrophic failure of the system that could have been prevented with an A/C checkup and a little bit of maintenance. So don’t fall into the summertime trap that so many others do, but if you do, Beachside Air Conditioning will still be there for your air conditioning needs.



About Beachside Air Conditioning

Beachside Air Conditioning Inc. is a licensed A/C and heating repair company with ninety five years’ combined work experience. Their service areas include Destin, Miramar, Niceville, Santa Rosa Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Crestview. The company is locally owned and operated, and prides itself on making sure the job is done right the first time. For clients with air conditioners along 30A and in Santa Rosa Beach, give Beachside AC a call today to have your spring checkup.



Contact

To learn more about having a checkup on your air conditioner or about Beachside Air Conditioning, Inc. please contact:



Beachside Air Conditioning, Inc.

161 Goldsby Road

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

(850) 267-0000