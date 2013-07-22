Beachside Air Conditioning Offering Summer Specials

Santa Rosa Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Since the weather is heating up, consumers are using more energy to run their air conditioning units and keep their homes cool and comfortable. With increased usage, however, homeowners may soon discover that their air conditioning unit is not running as efficiently or effectively as they would like. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star program, homeowners should consider replacing their air conditioning unit if it is:



- More than 10 years old

- Needs frequent repairs

- Noisy

- The home has rooms that are warmer or cooler than other rooms

- The home scores less than a “five” on Energy Star’s YARDSTICK tool, which compares the energy consumption of similar homes.



“The upfront costs of replacing an air conditioning unit are recouped by most homeowners after a few years”, says Jeff Kiess. “The higher the SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating) is on the new unit, the more efficiently it will run, and the sooner the homeowner will see receive a return on their investment. Additionally, a number of top of the line manufacturers are offering seasonal discounts and special financing. It’s not too late for Emerald Coast homeowners make their summer a bit cooler if they are interested in replacing air conditioner.”



Beachside Air Conditioning, which offers installation and repair services for Destin, Niceville, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, Panama City, and Crestview, is offering customers a $500 cash rebate incentives when they purchase a qualifying Carrier Infinity or Performance Series System air conditioning unit. Both The Infinity and Performance Systems have high SEER ratings are exceptionally energy efficient models for residential use.



Beachside Air Conditioning’s highly trained technicians will come to any residence or home for a free evaluation of the system and prepare an estimate for the cost of replacement. Homeowners can schedule their appointments online at http://www.beachsideairconditioning.com/free-estimate/ or call the office at:



- Destin/Niceville 850.267.0322

- Santa Rosa Beach 850.267.0000

- Panama City Beach 850.874.0009



While replacing an air conditioning unit can be an expensive, upfront investment, the combination of rebates and long-term energy cost savings make it surprisingly economical. The weather along the Emerald Coast will continue to get warmer, so optimize homeowners energy efficiency and replace your old air conditioning unit today.