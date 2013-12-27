Beacon Counselling Trust and Local Solutions Continue Christmas Support Programme Offering Free Food and Gift Hampers to Members of the Armed Forces Community, the Programme Is Supported by the Big Lottery Reaching Communities Fund

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The “RESTORE” ex-service personnel and families programme, delivered by the Beacon Counselling Trust and Local Solutions supported by The Big Lottery Reaching Communities Fund has continued its Christmas support programme with the distribution of free food and gift hampers to members of the Armed Forces Community.



The charity scheme provides food, practical gifts and treats for members of the Armed Forces Community who are struggling at this time of year, for a number of reasons, with the demands of Christmas.



For many members of this Community the cost of food and Christmas gifts is impossible to meet as they are forced to survive very low incomes or benefits.



Mark Buchanan Co-ordinator at RESTORE said “we give each family a large food hamper full of every day food items as well as including a few extra luxuries for them to enjoy the Christmas Holidays. We are incredibly grateful to all our supporters and the Companies and Manufactures who have made such kind donations and help us meet the ever increasing numbers referred to us”



Ex WO2 Sid Wilson who is helping with the distribution said “it is such a lift for families to receive these gifts, and it makes all the difference. Many Veterans are struggling to make ends meet and I would like to say a big thank-you to the people at RESTORE.



About Beacon Counselling Trust

Beacon Counselling Trust is a counselling service and registered charity based in Liverpool the charity employ fully qualified therapists who have extensive experience working with a wide range of personal and work related problems.



To learn more about the RESTORE programme ring Beacon Counselling Trust on 0151-226-0696/07506-762949 or email: restore@beaconcounsellingtrust.co.uk