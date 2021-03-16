Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The latest report on the Beacon Technology market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Beacon Technology market for the forecast period 2019 - 2026. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry. Importantly, subject matter experts have taken into account every critical aspect right from the market size, share, and growth to the dramatic shift in the consumer behaviour and their growing spending capacity. The industry assessment study depicts a perfectly clear picture of both the past and the future trends to offer the stakeholders, business owners, and marketing executives an opportunity to zero in on an effective marketing strategy and boost sales.



The global Beacon Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The beacon technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing Internet of Things technology penetration, increasing investments in proximity marketing, and rising demand for sensor-based devices in different industries. The growth in organized retail stores provides the players functioning in the beacon technology market with sufficient growth prospects. With the support of government organized retail outlets are growing substantially, such as supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets, which is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.



Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the Beacon Technology market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named "Proof of Health", specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company has introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees' safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

Attributed to the increasing implementation of cloud-enabled low-energy Bluetooth networks, the high cost of network systems, and the complicated implementation & maintenance of such networks, the cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

Leading to AltBeacon's significant advantages, such as various vendor IDs and beacon codes, the AltBeacon segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising popularity of Wi-Fi due to its advantages such as interconnectivity, improved customer privacy, and enhanced proximity detection, the Wi-Fi segment accounts for the largest market in the beacon technology market over the forecasted period.

Due to its several advantages, such as improving customer experience by providing interactive guides, sharing multi-language information and tips, and special offers, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to the presence of supermarket giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco in this region, the North America region held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. Due to increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-premises



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eddystone

iBeacon

AltBeacon



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy

Ultrasound

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Real-estate

Aviation

Banking

Hotels

Retail

Education

Others



Helping you establish a strong foothold in the industry

The Beacon Technology report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.



Apart from the above mentioned content the researchers go an extra mile to define the distinct usage occasions and lists the customer segments to leverage the brand and identify future opportunities. Besides, the subject matter expert segment the target customers purely based on their consumption patterns.



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/beacon-technology-market



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Beacon Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Beacon Technology Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Beacon Technology Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Beacon Technology Market Regional Outlook

Continued…