Beacons Technology Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

The pandemic has started a flood of advantageous applications' usage, inciting customers to go online to finish such a trade Since signals work just solely with an application, the progression has seen a flood in its use, upheld by every vertical business. Beacons points are pretty much nothing, remote transmitters that usage low-energy Bluetooth innovation to send signs to other shrewd gadgets close by. They are probably the most recent advancement in area innovation and proximity advertising. This reach relies upon hardware ability. All things considered, a beacon point device can impart BLE signs to 80 meters. This BLE signal from the beacon is good for setting off a specific movement relevant to the zone. beacons have been around since Apple presented iBeacons in 2013 and there was a ton of buzz at the time about the development being used to fabricate savvy urban communities areas around the globe. Beacon technology advancement took a monster jump forward in 2015 and has continued creating starting now and into the foreseeable future. In 2019, a portion of the world's most noteworthy brands was using the devices to propel customer experiences and interface with audiences at significant occasions.



Major Highlights of the Beacons Technology Market report released by HTF MI



Beacons Technology Market Study by Connectivity (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Hybrid), Industry Verticals (Retail, Public Gatherings & Spaces, Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Sports, Aviation, Healthcare, Automotive, Bank, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Education, Others), Beacon Standards (IBeacon, Eddystone, Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)



Market Drivers

-The growing adoption of beacons for innovation in the business model is one of the significant factors for the growth of the beacon technology market

-Growing Need for Spatial Data to Be Used in Analytics

-Increasing Focus on Business Intelligence to Gain Competitive Advantage



Market Trend

-Demand for location-based marketing solutions



Restraints

-Growing Trend Among Offline Stores to Opt for Online Platforms in Retail Sector



Opportunities

-Adoption of Smart Beacons in Logistics and Transportation



Challenges

-Restricted Sensing Capabilities Due to Limitations in Underlying BLE Technology



Regulation Analysis

- Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Beacons Technology

- Regulation and its Implications

- Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:



In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Onyx Beacon (Romania), Leantegra (United States), Gimbal (United States), Accent Systems (Spain), Swirl Networks (United States), Estimote (United States), Aruba (United States), Kontakt.io (Poland), Cisco (United States) and Bluvision (United States), Sensoro (United States), JAALEE Technology (China), Beaconinside (Germany), Blesh (United States) and BlueUp (Italy).



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Some Extracts from Global Beacons Technology Market Study Table of Content



Global Beacons Technology Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2021

Beacons Technology Market by Application/End Users

Global Global Beacons Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

Beacons Technology Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Beacons Technology (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

.......and view more in complete table of Contents

