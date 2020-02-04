Beam Expander Market Provides Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Opportunities by 2027 : FMI

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Beam expander are optical devices which are been used for parallel beams in order to reduce or expand its size. On the basis of design, beam expander can be Keplerian or Galilean and on the basis of nature, it can be prismatic or telescopic. Beam expander aids in the conversion of radiation or divergent beam of particles into parallel beams. Beam expander has wide range of application in optical communication equipment including switches, transmitters, modulators, attenuators, circulators, isolators, optical signal processing and others.



Beam Expander Market: Market Dynamics



A major factor driving the demand for beam expander is the expansion of access network and optic transport in the telecom sector supported by increasing application of fiber optics in cable, broadband, and data communication services. Beam expander devices are witnessing an increase in application in verticals such as defense & aerospace, healthcare, telecommunication, energy & utility, industrial applications and others.



Beam Expander Market Segmentation



Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of application:



-Telecommunication

-Defense and Aerospace

-Healthcare

-Energy & Utility

-Industrial Applications

-Others



Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3089



Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of devices:



-Optical communication devices

-Laser delivery system and processing system

-Measurement and testing devices

-Light detection and ranging

-Remote sensing devices and others



Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of design:



-Keplerian

-Galilean



Regional Overview



On the basis of geography, beam expander market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market of beam expander supported by increasing telecom operation and penetration in the region to provide service to a large population of the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by North America and Europe region.



Technological advancement and rapid expansion of fiber optics segment across the globe provides a new opportunity for the beam expander market. Increasing need of beam expander devices to improve the efficiency of laser processing system is driving the growth of the market. Beam expander application in a varied number of devices including optical communication devices, laser delivery system and processing system, measurement and testing devices, light detection and ranging, remote sensing devices and others will support the growth of beam expander market.



Download Table of Contents@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3089



Competitive Landscape



Major players in the field of beam expander include Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Edmond Optics, Inc. (U.S.), Lumetrics, Inc. (U.S.), Sill Optics GmbH (Germany), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Micro Laser Systems, Inc. (U.S.), American Laser Enterprises LLC (U.S.), and Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.).