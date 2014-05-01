Bean Bags Co Introduces Safe Bean Bags for Kids

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Children are quite naturally drawn to bean bag chairs—their bright colors, fun patterns, and delightful shapes quickly make them an easy favorite among the youngest members of the family. Kids bean bag chairs, like the premium models featured at beanbagsco.com , make great additions to a child’s bedroom or play area, providing an ergonomic, comfortable place to relax as well as making a bright addition to the décor. However, some models of bean bags can be hazardous for little ones. Bean Bags Co., the leading online source for bean bag chairs, shares important safety tips when selecting beans bags.



When shopping for a bean bag chair, whether it is a child’s bean bag model or the adult bean bag chairs seen at beanbagsco.com , make sure to check for a double-sewn seam or a double-locking zipper. This prevents the filler material, which can be a suffocation hazard, from spilling out. Also consider a high quality, durable fabric that is resistant to tearing, like these examples of giant bean bags found at beanbagsco.com . Finally, ensure that the bean bag meets current flammability standards, as outlined by federal regulation.



By following these simple safety tips from Bean Bags Co., shoppers can rest assured that they are selecting a quality product that the entire family can enjoy, from the oldest member to the youngest.



About Bean Bags Company

Bean Bags Company consistently elevates comfortable, casual seating to a stylish new level with its wide selection of bean bag chairs, footstools, and accessories. Known for its superior customer service, Bean Bags Co. offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, convenient online ordering, and stress-free returns on all purchases.



For More Information: http://www.beanbagsco.com