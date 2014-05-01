Bean Bags Co Introduces "Video Loungers"

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- From family living rooms to college dorms, gathering around the TV for a movie or video game is a treasured evening activity for many Americans. Often, though, living room furniture cannot provide optimal seating for everyone, leaving family and friends to rearrange bulky couches and chairs or fight for the best location. Bean Bags Co., the leading source for premium adult bean bag chairs, like the ones seen at beanbagsco.com , is thrilled to introduce a solution—video loungers.



Big Joe video loungers at Bean Bags Co. are made from durable, SmartMax stain-resistant material, which means spills are easily cleaned. Convenient pockets for drinks and remote controls make these club-style chairs a favorite for movie nights and video game parties, and their carrying handles and light-weight design make giant beans bags, like the selection featured at http://www.beanbagsco.com/giant-bean-bag-chairs.html , easily transportable from room to room. A variety of colors and patterns, from stylish lime to zebra print, make decorating any space a snap. For the youngest audience members, be sure to check out the wide assortment of kids’ bean bag chairs found at beanbagsco.com . Bean Bags Co. offers free shipping on all orders over $100, hassle-free returns, and a 100% money-back guarantee on their entire inventory.



With sleek, convenient designs and unbeatable prices, Big Joe video loungers from Bean Bags Co. mean everyone can have the best seat in the house.



About Bean Bags Company

Bean Bags Company is the leading online source for bean bag chairs, maintaining an enormous inventory of bean bag chairs, footstools, and accessories. Known for their convenient online ordering and hassle-free returns, Bean Bags Co. has premium selection, superior customer service,and unparalleled pricing.



For More Information:

Tyler Collins

Bean Bags Co.

16400 Pacific Coast Hwy. Suite 218

Huntington Beach, California 92649

(866) 213-8299

rebecca@swellmarketing.net

http://www.beanbagsco.com