Bean Bags Co. Now Offers Environmentally Friendly Compressed Shipping Options

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- People love the flexibility and comfort of bean bag chairsand use them frequently for casual seating. However, one drawback to enjoying this casual furniture option has always been the difficulty and expense of shipping bean bags. Adult bean bag chairsare bulky and may weigh up to 50 pounds. This means that shipping bean bag chairs for adults can be costly. While Bean Bags Co., located at www.beanbagsco.com on the web, offers free shipping in the continental United States, re-shipping the chair to a child in college, for example, can be very expensive. Even if buyers save the cost of shipping, traditional packaging methods increase the amount of non-recyclable waste involved in transporting bean bags. In fact, shipping giant bean bag chairs may produce many pounds of waste that can ultimately end up in landfills.



Now, Bean Bags Co. has entered into a purchasing agreement with companies that offer a different way to ship kids bean bag chairsand bean bag chairs for adults. These shipping methods include extreme compression, a way to remove all the air from giant bean bags so they fit into a much smaller container, reducing both shipping costs and packaging material.



The ability to use extreme compression depends on the material used in constructing the bean bag. Several companies are now substituting old-fashioned bean bag filler for eco-friendly shredded foam. This foam is easily compressed and springs back into shape once it is removed from a shipping carton, allowing the bean bag to compress into a very small space while retaining its structural integrity when the customer takes it out of the packaging.



Bean Bags Co. is happy to offer several new lines of bean bag products that use this compressible filler material, which means that Bean Bags Co. can ship a large bean bag in a small shipping package to cut down on waste and environmental impact. For environmentally conscious customers, this new feature will be especially welcome. Customers can now order bean bag chairs with confidence, knowing that not only are the materials used in the construction of the bean bag environmentally safe, but also the packaging is produced with attention to the health of the planet.



About Bean Bags Co.

Bean Bags Co. is a company that offers a wide variety of bean bag chairs and accessories for adults, children and teens. With an extensive line of bean bags available in all types of materials, colors and styles, Bean Bags Co. is the place to go for any bean bag casual furniture. Bean Bags Co.’s incredible line of products includes something for every age and for any type of casual furniture decorating need.



For More Information: http://www.beanbagsco.com