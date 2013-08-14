BeanoVision Intro Video Reaches over 6,000 Views on YouTube

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An introductory video posted by BeanoVision, a Miami Video Production company, has garnered over 6,000 views on YouTube, the internet’s largest video sharing platform.



The roughly one minute video introduces the company and provides concise information on its specialties. At the same time, it showcases BeanoVision's video production capabilities, in particularly its use of graphics, high-quality audio, and seamless editing. Towards the end, viewers are encouraged to call the firm for a free consultation or quote.



In addition to the fairly sizeable views, there were numerous comments praising the quality of both the video and the firm, which no doubt denotes the video’s success.



The intro video also spearheaded BeanoVision's extensive internet marketing campaign, which includes an active YouTube channel that has also gained numerous subscribers and regular viewers. The channel features numerous promotional videos that have been produced by for other clients.



BeanoVision is well-known for its vigorous use of the internet, particularly social media, in its own business marketing efforts. The firm has long been a promoter of visual and web marketing, and to that end specializes in comprehensive video production services. Its extensive list of specialties includes corporate video production, business video production, YouTube video production, television commercials, real estate video tours, event coverage, and more.



About Beanovision

Beanovision is known for rendering professional, cost-effective, and high-quality services. Of particular note is its practice of developing personalized strategies for the specific business needs of its clients. Among its diverse collection of clients are Nikki Beach, the Warren Henry Auto Group, GE, Hertz, and Trump International. BeanoVision serves clients from all over the country.