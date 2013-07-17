BeanoVision Launching Multimedia Blog

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- BeanoVision, a Miami Video Production Company, is launching an official multimedia blog on its main website, BeanVision.com. The professional blog, which will utilize the company’s extensive technical expertise, will provide information on its services, as well as share marketing strategies, trends, and other relevant information.



The creation of this blog is predicated on the need to reach out to clients and inform them of the benefits of video production services, which are a fairly recent but vital component in business growth. Interest in online and multimedia marketing makes the blog an important resource for both new and established businesses.



BeanoVision has long been a major promoter of web and video marketing; especially given the medium’s effectiveness at raising visibility, providing entertainment, and communicating a crucial message. Over the last several years, high-quality videos have become vital to companies of every size and industry. Subsequently, videos have become ubiquitous in every marketing venue, including television, the internet, trade shows, digital signage, and live events, among others.



BeanoVision is known for rendering professional, cost-effective, and high-quality services. The firm’s extensive list of specialties includes corporate video production, business video production, YouTube video production, television commercials, real estate video tours, event coverage, and more.



Of particular note is its practice of developing personalized strategies for the specific business needs of its clients. The firm has over a decade of experience in working with clients of all sizes, both locally and nationwide, including Nikki Beach, the Warren Henry Auto Group, GE, Hertz, and Trump International.



About Beanovision

Beanovision’s well-trained team utilizes advanced technology and innovative film production techniques in order to create premium video productions. The firm guarantees clients the highest-quality videos on the market, and offers free consultation to interested parties. It offers Miami Video Production Services, in addition to serving a nationwide market.