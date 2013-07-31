BeanoVision YouTube Channel Featuring 123 Videos

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- BeanoVision, a Miami Video Production company, has launched a YouTube channel that features 123 of its videos. The active account showcases the company’s numerous video productions, including informative interviews with its founder and chief executive, Bernard Bonomo.



The channel is designed to reach out to clients and inform them of the benefits of video production services, which are a fairly recent but vital component in business growth. Interest in online and multimedia marketing makes the blog an important resource for both new and established businesses.



BeanoVision has long been a major promoter of web and video marketing; especially given the medium’s effectiveness at raising visibility, providing entertainment, and communicating a crucial message. Over the last several years, high-quality videos have become vital to companies of every size and industry. Subsequently, videos have become ubiquitous in every marketing venue, including television, the internet, trade shows, digital signage, and live events, among others.



BeanoVision is known for rendering professional, cost-effective, and high-quality services. The firm’s extensive list of specialties includes corporate video production, business video production, YouTube video production, television commercials, real estate video tours, event coverage, and more. The firm emphasizes the development and implementation of personalized strategies for each individual client.



BeanoVision’s well-trained team utilizes advanced technology and innovative film production techniques in order to create premium video productions. The firm guarantees clients the highest-quality videos on the market, and offers free consultation to interested parties. It offers Miami Video Production Services, in addition to serving a nationwide market.