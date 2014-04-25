Children's Cancer Recovery Foundation Brings Smiles to 2,450 Kids with Cancer Across the U.S.

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- A smile made possible by a simple act of kindness makes the life of a child with cancer more bearable and hopeful. Thanks to the generosity of individuals and corporations across the United States, the Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation (CCRF), through its Bear-Able Gift Program, is creating thousands of smiles on the faces of children living with cancer.



Recently, the Bear-Able Gift Program delivered 8,700 toys and gifts to 40 hospitals across the country to help brighten the lives of 2,450 children living with cancer.



The Bear-Able Gift Program distributes items such as games, toys, crayons, coloring books, video games, puzzles, books and teddy bears — all kinds of things that make children smile — to hospitals and oncology centers across the country. The program makes CCRF the largest supplier of gifts to children in North America who have cancer. It relies solely on donations of new and unwrapped toys.



“Childhood should be a carefree time that lets kids be kids, but children with cancer are often robbed of that,” said Greg Anderson, founder of Harrisburg, PA-based CCRF. “The kindness and generosity of donors from across the country makes a difference in the lives of children with cancer, brightening their days and helping them to forget for a while that they’re sick.”



There are a number of ways in which individuals and businesses can help support CCRF’s Bear-Able Gift Program; they include sponsoring a toy drive, or raising or donating funds. For more information, please visit http://www.childrenscancerrecovery.org/programs/bearable-gifts/, or contact us at childrens@cancerrecovery.org.



About Children's Cancer Recovery Foundation

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA with a division in The Woodlands, TX, the Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation supports children under 18 and their families facing the hardships of cancer. The foundation performs acts of care and kindness through the following programs: Bear-Able Gifts (largest distributor of gifts to children with cancer in the U.S.); Toxic-Free Kids (educates families on the dangers of environmental toxins); New Era Cancer Research Fund (funds research for less toxic, minimally-invasive pediatric-cancer treatments); International Aid (provides medications and supplies to clinics in developing and impoverished countries); Helping Hands Fund (provides emergency financial assistance to families); and Camp Scholarships (allows children in remission to reconnect with activities they love). With a national pediatric-hospital partner network of 215+ locations, the foundation directly helps more than 15,000 children affected by cancer and their families every year. Please visit http://www.ChildrensCancerRecovery.org.