Bear Hunting Blog Launches New Website

Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Veteran hunters and guides know that success is the number one way to stay in business, and if your client is not successful, there is a very good chance your business will not survive.



Keeping up with the difficult laws and regulations that vary from state to state for bear hunting is onerous and time consuming. Bear Hunting Blog has taken this information and made it simple.



“We have compiled all of the states that offer Bear Hunting and show comprehensive information about bear hunting regulations and license information for both residents and non-residents alike,” said Rick Kennerknecht, Owner of Bear Hunting Blog.



Bear hunting, like all hunting is a seasonal activity, and bear hunters know that. Many bear sites post information pre and post season only, limiting information for hunters.



We are the fastest growing “Bear Hunting” website on the internet and the only website who posts bears hunting news on a daily basis,” said Kennerknecht.



In addition to daily news updates and information about hunting seasons and regulations, there is a special section of the website devoted to new bear hunters called the “Learning Center.”



“Our Learning Center has information for any bear hunter in the U.S. and Canada. All of the tips and suggestions are specifically geared to help a hunter bag their trophy bear,” said Kennerknecht.



Links to professional bear hunting associations and groups are also featured in the website, from state-specific hunts to continent-wide conservation, there is something for every bear hunter.



“We are just passionate about bear hunting,” said Kennerknecht.



For more information or to see bear hunting videos, visit http://www.bearhunting.us/