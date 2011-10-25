‘Bear Planet’ Educates Visitors About the Effects of Global Warming on Bears, Other Facts about the Fascinating Animals

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2011 -- Bears are easily one of the most beloved animals in the world. From the much-adored teddy bears to the popular Panda bear exhibits at zoos worldwide to the famous Smokey Bear reminding people to be careful with wildfires, bears are an important part of our culture and folklore. Bears are also immensely interesting animals, with many different species populating the world.



A website is getting a lot of attention lately for its amazing collection of educational articles aimed at educating people of all ages about bears. Bear Planet offers detailed information, photos, facts, and more about all types of bears, from the curious Spectacled bear to the huge and mighty Grizzly bear and more.



“Our mission is to take care for all different types of bears, and to educate visitors about all aspects and attributes of bears,” it explained on the website, adding that bears, wolves, hyenas and weasels make up four groups of carnivores that are related in their evolutionary descent from the miacid, a creature that lived 50 million years ago.



Using the website is easy and is also an excellent resource for students of all ages who are doing a report or other school project on bears. The home page includes a long article filled with basic facts about bears; specific varieties are listed down the left hand side. Clicking on each one will bring up information about that type of bear.



For example, selecting the “Black Bear” tab will bring up a variety of facts about this type of bear, which the website noted is smaller than the brown bear but more widespread in North America. Similarly, selecting “Kodiak Bear” or “Sloth Bear” will bring up detailed facts and photos about these species.



The information on the Polar bear is both interesting and sobering: the website details how global warming is directly affecting this majestic and beautiful animal.



“Global Warming effect has serious consequences for all living organisms, but it is of especially great concern for the polar bear,” an article on the website explained, adding that according to the U.S. Geological Survey Office, reduction in sea ice in the Arctic may cause a loss of two-thirds of the entire word’s Polar bear population over the next 50 years.



About Bear Planet

