Bearded Dragon Facts Provides Information on Expert Care for Bearded Dragons

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- People from all over the world love to raise pets, which may be dogs, cats, fish or other lovely animals. But some love to own animals that may create a sense of danger among others. Those who have bearded dragons as pets or love to raise one can browse through the re-launched website beardeddragonfacts.net as it provides informative and educative bearded dragon facts . The experiences and knowledge of an expert bearded dragon owner are available through this website, which intends to provide an insight into the life of these little creatures. The website beardeddragonfacts.net can be considered as a complete guide offering information on the best care needed by bearded dragons.



One of the users of Bearded Dragon Facts website says, “It was good to hit upon this site of yours which was recommended by a close friend of mine, your article about baby bearded dragon’s diet was very informative and handy.”



What do bearded dragons eat ? This question seems to be in the mind of each and every bearded dragon raiser, as this tailed friend’s diet needs extra care and attention. The website beardeddragonfacts.net also offers solutions to this problem by offering well manageable and comprehensive diet plans for bearded dragons. In addition, the entire history of this animal is made available to readers by Bearded Dragon Facts. Viewers can take up a course titled ‘The Expert Care for Pet Bearded Dragon’ worth $27 free of cost through the beardeddragonfacts.net website as a special offer related to the fourth birthday of the author’s pet Beardie. All informative articles from this site help viewers to take good care of their beardie pets.



The website says, “These bearded dragon facts presented here would make you fall in love with your ‘Beardie’ all over again, you will not be able to put her on leash and take her out for a walk but you will be in for the adventure of your life.”



The official website of Bearded Dragon Facts features some informative articles titled Bearded Dragon Habitat, Baby Bearded Dragon Care, Looking for Bearded Dragon Cages for Sale, Trying to Find Good Bearded Dragon Names, Bearded Dragon Care, How Long Do Bearded Dragons Live, Bearded Dragon Diet and much more. People who wish to own and raise bearded dragons can rely on the information and details provided on the beardeddragonfacts.net website.



To get more information on Bearded Dragon Facts, visit http://beardeddragonfacts.net



About Bearded Dragon Facts

Bearded Dragon Facts is a website owned and operated by Ross Miller, who has been raising bearded dragons for years. This website provides articles on the diet, lifestyle and habitat of bearded dragons, which is aimed at educating people who wish to raise bearded dragons.



Media Contact

Bearded Dragon Facts

Contact: Ross Miller

Address: 12, W Florence Avenue

Los Angeles, CA – 90044

Email: info@beardeddragonfacts.net

URL: http://beardeddragonfacts.net