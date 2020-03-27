Bearing Isolators Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Timken, Aesseal, Parker Hannifin, Flowserve

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Bearing isolators are installed in equipment which have rotating parts. They are used to reduce friction of the moving parts in the equipment to prevent wear and tear and also to expand the lifetime of the rotating equipment. Most bearing isolators consist of a dynamic seal which includes a rotor and a stator which are attached to the shaft.



Based on material type, metallic is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the bearing isolators market during the forecast period. The growing demand for metallic bearing isolators from the oil & gas and chemical industries is one of the key factor fueling the growth of the bearing isolators market globally.



The North America region is expected to lead the bearing isolators market in 2018. The US and Canada are the major markets for bearing isolators in the region.



The global Bearing Isolators market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Timken

- Aesseal

- Parker Hannifin

- Flowserve

- Garlock Sealing

- John Crane

- Baldor Electric

- Elliott Group



Segment by Type:

- Metallic

- Non-metallic



Segment by Application:

- Oil & Gas

- Chemical Processing

- Mining

- Paper & Pulp

- Metal Processing

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bearing Isolators Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bearing Isolators Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bearing Isolators Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bearing Isolators Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bearing Isolators Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bearing Isolators Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bearing Isolators Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bearing Isolators Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bearing Isolators Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bearing Isolators Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bearing Isolators Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bearing Isolators Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bearing Isolators Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bearing Isolators Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bearing Isolators Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bearing Isolators Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



