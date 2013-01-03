Bearings Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Bearings market in China to grow at a CAGR of 12.72 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for precision motion control. The Bearings market in China has also been witnessing the emergence of sensor bearing units. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Bearings Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses exclusively on China. It also covers the Bearings market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include C and U Group Co. Ltd, Harbin Bearings Manufacturing Co Ltd, and Luoyang LYC Bearings Co Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Wafangdian Bearings Co. Ltd, Wanxiang Qianchao Co. Ltd, Svenska Kullagerfabriken (SKF) AB, Timken Co., Schaeffler Technologies AG and Co. KG, JTEKT Corp., Iljin Group, Daido Metal Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corp., GGB Bearing Technology, GKN plc, Mahle International GmbH, Miba AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., NSK Ltd, and Rothe Erde GmbH.



