Bearish Momentum - Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) decreased -0.52% and closed at $80.17 on a traded volume of 6.44 million shares, in comparison to 3.51 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +54.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $38.24 billion and its total outstanding shares are 476.93 million. Viacom Inc. operates as an entertainment content company in the United States and internationally. The company connects with audiences through compelling content on television, motion picture, online, and mobile platforms.



Has VIAB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) plunged -1.41% and closed at $30.76 on a traded volume of 59.58 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +84.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.77 and $31.45.



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutic products in the United States. Its lead product is Gattex for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support.



Why Should Investors Buy NPSP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT) dropped -1.27% and closed at $51.88. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $43.25 and $58.76 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $52.79. Its introductory price for the day was $52.55, with the overall traded volume of 3.46 million shares.



Kraft Foods Group, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America. The company manufactures and markets refreshment beverages, liquid concentrates, packaged juice drinks, powdered beverages, coffee products, and hot beverage systems.



Will KRFT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) after opening its trade at the price of $35.80, declined -2.58% to close at $34.71 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.46 million shares, in comparison to 1.70 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $15.43 and $41.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $35.90. Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary small molecule drugs for oncology and inflammation.



Has INCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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