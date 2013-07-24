Bearish Movers: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, Liquidmetal Technologies Inc, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd p (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) declined -1.36%, trading on 11.10 million shares to end the trade at $1.45. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.45 to $1.57, bringing its market capitalization at about $942.56 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.14 and was moved to maximum level of $5.00. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) declined -0.99% to complete the trading session at $0.180 with a total volume of 39.47 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 11.42 million shares. It floated in a range of $0.18 to $0.23 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.58. Its market capitalization now moved to about $46.12 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.05 and above $0.33. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including parts for high end printers, commercial imaging devices, aerospace and defense components, medical devices, automotive components, and industrial machines.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) recorded a fall of -2.12% and was in a range of $5.52-$5.94 before closing at $5.55. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 728,634 shares versus an average volume of 484,970 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $1.25 and $6.20 was the best price. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) declined -0.28% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $34.38 billion. The share price after opening at $405.49 made a high of $408.60 and hovered above $405.41 to end the day at $407.01. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 5,852 shares as compared to average trading volume of 7,372 shares. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



