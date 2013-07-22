Bearish Runners in News -GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Linear Technology Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC).



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT) decreased-2.36% and closed at $4.96 on a traded volume of 2.77 million shares, in comparison to 3.21 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $592,21 million and its total outstanding shares are 119.40 million.



Will GTAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GT Advanced Technologies Inc. is diversified technology company with crystal growth equipment and solutions for the global solar, light emitting diode (LED) and electronics industries.



SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) plunged -1.00% and closed at $41.67 on a traded volume of 1.14 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 104.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $40.50 and $42.14.



Will SCTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SolarCity Corporation (SolarCity) is engaged in the design, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. The Company’s solar energy products include Solar Energy Systems, and SolarLease and power purchase agreement finance products.



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) dropped down -0.89% and closed at $25.51. So far in three months, the stock is up 151.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.71 and $27.66 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.06. Its introductory price for the day was $25.67, with the overall traded volume of 2.81 million shares.



Will SPWR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SunPower Corporation is a vertically integrated solar products and services company that designs, manufactures and delivers solar electric systems worldwide for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers. operates in two business segments: the Utility and Power Plants (UPP) Segment and the Residential and Commercial Segment



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) after opening its shares at the price of $40.09, dropped -0.60% to close at $39.88 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.75 million shares, in comparison to 1.78 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $29.76 and $40.55and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $40.12. Its introductory price for the day was $40.09.



Will LLTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Linear Technology Corporation (Linear Technology) designs, manufactures and markets a line of linear analog integrated circuits for companies worldwide. Linear Technology produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface Integrated Circuits (ICs).



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/