Nuenen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Beat formula fever with FanFashion, one of the most sought out online Formula 1 shop. As the beginning of the new 2014 season nears, this online F1 merchandiser is prepared to cater to every fan requirement; be it F1 merchandising or accessories.



They have a highly user-friendly interface making this online store an extremely favourable place for F1 fans to shop. Whether it is for Ferrari clothing or red bull racing accessories, or any other specific team, Fan Fashion, with their huge inventory and timely delivery, can undertake every order successfully.



A spokesperson added, “We ship your order to worldwide destinations. Orders for 50 euro and higher are shipped free of charge within the Netherlands. We ship directly from our own logistic centre, 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.”



In fact, all prices include VAT. And, even if the destination is outside the European Union, customers will not be charged for the 21% VAT at checkout. They understand the importance of data security; and therefore provide a secure connection; one can pay safely for clothing and merchandise at this fan shop by credit card, Pay Pal or bank transfer.



Customers can utilise numerous add on features and filters while shopping at FanFashion. They can can also search for a specific team and their merchandise like Lotus f1 merchandise or BMW Motorsports, etc.



Moreover, it’s not only T-Shirts, Polo Shirts or Jackets; Fan Fashion has everything for motor sport fans like Bags, Caps, Beach Towels, Diecast, Duvet Covers, Earplugs, Gilets, Keyring, Posters, Sunglasses and Watches.



About fanfashion.eu

Fan Fashion is an online store that looks forward to providing its customer with the best motorsport merchandise and apparel at the cheapest possible prices. The company does its business all across Europe and has been functioning excellently. The company deals in merchandise and apparel from all the racing teams from MotoGP, Formula 1, WRC and WTCC.



For more details visit http://www.fanfashion.eu/UK/Ferrari-2013/c-1-476/.



Contact:-

Phone:-+31 85 40 11 45 9

Fax:-+31 23 890 19 45