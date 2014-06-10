Beat the Heat and Ensure Good Health with a Cup of Tea

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Black tea is normally sweet in taste and it is cultivated by utilizing additives and natural softener. Black tea is one of the most widely consumed teas all over the world. Many people like it and use it as a necessary part in the everyday breakfast. These teas are originated from exactly the same plant from which oolong, green and white tea originates from. This tea includes an exclusively strong taste as well as darkish color. This tea is usually taken to combat the stress of everyday life. It is a good stress buster and acts as a suitable source of leisure for busy professionals.



The herbal tea is different as compared to normal tea as it is a mixture of herbs and is not made from the leaves of tea bush. It might be made out of dried or fresh leaves, roots or seeds, usually by pouring boiled water over the parts of the plant and allowing them to steep for few minutes. Drinking this tea is one way to prevent the ill effects of drinking caffeine laden drinks and sometimes spices might be added to attain additional zing or for certain medicinal benefits.



White tea is the tea prepared from the leaves of the tea plant called Camellia Sinensis. These teas are made from the pre-matured leaves and the buds are covered with very fine white hairs. This tea is cultivated mainly in China in the fertile and mountainous Fujian province.



About Teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com is a site started by Marshall Malone after the closure of his restaurant. He capitalizes the development of Teasyteas with the money made from his 1st week's income. The enterprise was known by Malone in the logo he made for other person.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Web site: http://www.teasyteas.com/