Beat the Winter with Exceptional Cab Heaters Available at My12voltstore

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Beat the winters with some exceptional cab heaters available at My12voltstore. This online store is all set to introduce revolutionary heating solutions for clients. They have the largest selection across all 12 Volt electronic categories. In the last two years, my12voltstore.com has established itself as the largest online 12 Volt retailer and distributor.



In fact, when looking for 12 volt heater, customers can just log on to http://www.my12voltstore.com. This online store is teaming with hundreds of top-quality manufacturers to offer the best selection of products for the road or marine applications. All suppliers and products are hand-picked by experts and meet stringent quality standards.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “My12voltstore offers various easy to use models of portable 12 volt heaters. The 12 volt heater ensures that you remain warm in the coldest of temperatures. We have small heaters that plug into cigarette lighters as well as larger heaters that plug directly to your 12 Volt power source. Buy a 12 volt heater from us and get a great deal on this useful gadget.”



Moreover, just selling is not the goal at my12voltstore.com; they strive to excel at customer service too, be it answering questions about products, order status tracking or warranty support, their customer service representatives are trained to be the best at what they do.

Their customer service representatives have extensive knowledge and insight about products and can recommend the right product for clients’ unique needs. Rest assured that when one buys products from my12voltstore.com, the manufacturer will honor all current warranties.



About My12VoltStore.com

My12VoltStore.com owned and managed by Hebron Consumer Products (HCP Corp) is a one-stop-shop for 12 volt appliances. Head quartered in Chicago, USA, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality consumer products like 12 volt fans, 12 volt refrigerators and 12 volt cooler directly to customers. The online store is a comprehensive inventory shop for all brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. They offer premium quality products at competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service.



For more information, please visit http://www.my12voltstore.com



Contact:-

Phone:-1-877-432-7660