Beating the Fifty-Fifties of QuickBooks Forgotten and Compromised Passwords

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- Cybercriminals are known to use login credentials against them to hack into a password. However, one well known strategy known as the brute force attack is typically where hackers test as many different passwords as possible to force their way into an account.



Companies have guarded against this by limiting the number of times a user can try a password before being locked out of an account. This has led to another dynamic known as password spraying which attempts to infiltrates many accounts every year. According to the Verizon's 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report, more than 80 percent of breaches "within hacking involve brute force or the use of lost or stolen credentials."



A survey conducted by Google and Harris found that more than half of respondents admit that they use the same password for multiple accounts, while 13 percent use the same password for every account. GoDaddy, Stripe, and QuickBooks, however, lead with the best password policies, according to the 2017 Password Power Rankings from Dashlane.



With multiple company files, a password would need to be set for each of those company files that must comprise a combination of at least seven characters, including one uppercase letter and a number. A password change is recommended by QuickBooks every ninety days.



Users are required to choose a complex password for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and you can only change the password if you are the administrator. The QuickBooks Password reset tool helps with lost, forgotten, or inaccessible administrator passwords.



Before downloading the QuickBooks password recovery tool, ownership of the QuickBooks company file needs to be verified by filling up an online form. "It is crucial to precisely fill the information in the password reset form to download the password recovery tool for changing QuickBooks Desktop password, "E-Tech's John Rocha said.



In the case of a forgotten password, E-Tech's Password Recovery Service resets the password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service allows to recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



