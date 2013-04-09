Beatswagger.Com Provides Easy Platform to Buy and Sell Hip Hop Beats

Stone Mountain, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Beatswagger.com is the number one site to buy and sell hip-hop beats online. Celebrating five years in business so far, Beatswagger.com has one of the most comprehensive selections of hip hop beats and rap instrumentals that are available to artists and performers around the world.



Beatswagger.com is the place where talented producers can share their work with a worldwide audience that is interested in making music. For those who are looking to buy beats online or browse potential hip-hop tracks that are for sale, Beatswagger.com has a diverse library.



Once customers purchase a non-exclusive beat, they are instantly able to print and download a written licensing agreement for the beat. The licensing agreement licenses customers to use the beat for their demos, mix tape, album, and other creative works.



In addition to providing customers with a great selection of premade hip-hop beats, Beatswagger.com also provides opportunities for up and coming music producers around the world to sell their beats online and make money while doing so. According to Beatswagger.com founder Kommercial, “There are dozens of young and aspiring hip hop music producers who have been selling hip hop beats and rap instrumentals world wide here at BeatSwagger.com for the past 5 years allowing them to make a healthy weekly income selling beats.”



The benefits for producers that sell on Beatswagger.com don’t end there. Beatswagger.com has relationships with several publishing companies and record labels, which allows more exposure for the music producers who use this unique site.



Beatswagger.com is currently free to join and check out the hip hop beats, and interested producers and recording artists can learn more about the company on their website, www.beatswagger.com.



