BeatTheNifty.com Launches a New Indian Virtual Stock Market Game

Tamil Nadu, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- BeatTheNifty.com is a realistic Indian stock market simulation, based on live share prices from the BSE & NSE, which provides you with a risk-free environment to test your stock picking skills.



Register and play for free, pick a company, do your research and then decide if you want to buy or sell the stock. Create a successful virtual portfolio, and be in with a chance to win great monthly cash prizes.



"With this launch we're really hoping to test the skill and judgement of our users in a safe game-playing environment," said Mehul Patel, founder and CEO at BeatTheNifty.com. "Over time, it will be interesting to see how portfolios perform and how changes in the real world impact the way in which virtual shares are bought and sold.”



BeatTheNifty.com is a new and innovative Indian stock market portal, providing a virtual stock market game, live share prices from the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, company news and the latest share market updates.



