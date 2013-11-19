Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Beaulieu-based New Forest Activities held a program of Halloween-themed activities to mark the spookiest day of the year, and to have some fun at the same time! One of the most popular activities in 2012 was the Spooky Halloween River Tour and this returned in 2013 as the Fancy Dress Halloween Canoeing Party, taking in the sights of the New Forest and having fun at the same time.



For the event, families dressed up as ghouls, ghosts and witches and gathered at Baileys Hard before canoeing the 2.5km down the Beaulieu River to Buckler’s Hard. For added spookiness, it took place at dusk so there was no telling what might just climb out of the water to grab the unsuspecting canoeists. Of course, Beaulieu needs little enhancing when it comes to spooky atmosphere - it’s been reputed to be one of the most haunted places in Britain, with ghosts ranging from a Countess of Beaulieu, to the chanting monks of Beaulieu Abbey. For anyone that made it through the river tour, there was a walk back through the nature reserve in the eerie darkness. Luckily, all the participants were given hot chocolate before starting out, in order to fortify themselves!



If that wasn’t enough, NFA also held a special Halloween version of Battlefield LIVE!, called “Infected vs Survivors”. The soldiers in the game had been infected with a virus, as a result of a science experiment gone wrong, and survivors have to escape from the genetically-modified mutants any way they can. It has all the pace and combat you’d expect from a Battlefield LIVE! Game, but with an added spooky twist. Of course, in the interests of fairness, all players are given a chance to play the rabid killing machines, as well as cunning survivors, running for their lives. It’s a high-energy event that requires a level of fitness and a nerve of steel.



NFA holds a full calendar of special events and will be announcing details of winter events soon, so there will always be plenty of things to do in the New Forest. The Halloween events have, as ever, been popular with thrill-seeking revellers.



About New Forest Activities

NFA offers outdoor activities for groups and individuals in the New Forest.



Media Contact:

Sam Sutton

Sam@newforestactivities.co.uk

New Forest Activities



The Old Forge

High Street

Beaulieu

Hampshire SO42 7YA

01590 612377