Beaumont Fabrics Reveals Latest Upholstery Fabric Collection

South Shields, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Beaumont Fabrics announced a new curtain fabric line to go along with the present line up of upholstery fabric products that the company has on offer. Aside from the new releases, popular upholstery fabric UK lines are still available such as the Presto and Nastro curtain fabric UK collections.



The demand for curtain fabrics online has been on the increase and is in line with the overall rise in demand for designer curtain fabric patterns. As reported by various research groups, shopping online for cheap curtain fabric offer consumers benefits that traditional retailers cannot match.



Furthermore, the latest reports indicate that online purchases will only increase as the web becomes more prevalent. One reason why fabrics in particular are popular is it is easy to compare prices online. Besides that however, online retailers have a wider inventory and supplies, surveys indicate.



It is because of this demand that the company expanded their service and includes options for fabric by the metre and shop by color or designer. However, the company didn’t just expand their line as the entire order process was upgraded. With a few point and clicks, a customer can order a piece of fabric quickly.



According to a company spokesperson, demand for designer fabric grows day by day, with crushed velvet one of the biggest sellers. For first time buyers, each designer upholstery fabric comes complete with a detailed image, price and product description. With the site’s new collection, the company hopes to further consolidate their position as one of the UK’s top retailers.



About www.beaumontfabrics.co.uk

www.beaumontfabrics.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading online fabric retailers, with a vast range of fabrics for different kinds of sewing projects. Today the company offers consumers a wide stock of striped fabrics, patterns and other designs. For more information please visit their official website at http://www.beaumontfabrics.co.uk/.



Contact Details:

Ted Murray

98 Ockham Road

EAST TILBURY

RM18 9JL