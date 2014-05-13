Beaumont Home Furnishings Opens Doors to Homeowners

England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Beaumont Home Furnishings, a leading supplier of high quality furniture announced the opening of its online store to discriminating homeowners who are searching for fine furniture pieces for the home and the office.



All the furniture pieces this bespoke furniture maker sells are proudly made in Britain with high quality materials combined with excellent workmanship. This is the best home furnishings UK can produce. They are among the finest bespoke furniture makers in England which produce the best bespoke furniture UK has ever seen. Homeowners and office managers will love to have these lovely pieces of furniture adorning their homes and offices.



This is welcome news, especially those who have just moved in to their new home and need to furnish the whole place. Homeowners and office managers who need to renovate their premises can also take advantage of this announcement and search for the home furnishings and made to order furniture pieces that may enhance their present surroundings.



Some of the furniture pieces that this bespoke furniture maker offers their customers are wing chairs and foot stools. Being a bespoke home furnishings supplier, they can also supply a stylish and discriminating customer a first class chaise lounge and even a unique designer chaise lounge.



Beaumont has a very extensive list of product lines. Their products include sofas, settees, tub chairs, bedroom and dining chairs, chaise sofas, love sofas stools and storages, cushions and bolsters, legs and sofa fabrics.



About Beaumont Home Furnishings

Beaumont Home Furnishing is a supplier of first class furniture and all kinds of home furnishings. Their products are all available through their online store where interested customers can view all the pieces of furniture that are on sale.



Contact Details

Samantha Field

48 Buckingham Rd

THORNTON-LE-BEANS

DL6 9QN