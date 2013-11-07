Beauties Factory UK to Exhibit at the Professional Beauty Event in the London Excel This Coming February 2014

Darlington, Durham -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- For the very first time, Beauties Factory UK will be exhibiting at the Professional Beauty Event in the London Excel this coming February 2014. With this exhibition, everyone, particularly those people who have much interest about the latest beauty products, will be able to witness all things the industry has to offer. In this event, the beauty industry will be united, which will also unite those people interested to know about the latest products that will bring out the best of them. The latest beauty items will be exhibited in this even, so everyone should check it out this February.



Staying beautiful and attractive is the interest of most people particularly women. This idea has been entertained even back then, which has continuously been developed up until now. Now, people will be able to accomplish their beauty requirements with the many different beauty products introduced. However, with the extensive selection they will find around, it could be quite a daunting task to choose which among them the best and latest are. In this case, Beauties Factory UK has a lot to offer.



Beauties Factory UK will be exhibiting at the professional beauty event in London. This event is known as Professional Beauty Flagship London. It will be held on the 23rd and 24th days of February 2014. Beauties Factory UK is one of the many companies that will exhibit in the said event, which means it is a great event to attend to. Beauties Factory US is a premier cosmetics retail resource for all types of beauty and makeup requirements. Their high-quality and affordable products will certainly enhance the users’ natural radiance.



The company also provides makeup, all kinds of nail fashion, cosmetics, together with their leading beauty and hair supplies to all areas in Europe and UK. It also offers only new and innovative forms of products that will surely complement one’s beauty requirements. The latest products of Beauties Factory US will also be exhibited in the upcoming event, so everyone interested about the company’s new product must register in advance.



Professional Beauty is a well known event on which the latest trends about beauty are announced. Hence, everyone will expect to witness the leading names when it comes to the beauty industry.



For further information about Beauties Factory UK, feel free to visit them at http://www.beautiesfactory.co.uk and the event, visit at http://www.professionalbeauty.co.uk/Content/London.



Company: Beauties Factory UK

Contact: Hannah Bennett

Email Address: info@beautiesfactory.co.uk

Website: http://www.beautiesfactory.co.uk

Address: Unit 4 Houndgate Mews

Darlington

DL1 5SG

County Durham

United Kingdom

Telephone no.: 24/7 Order hotline 0845 0537173

Office number:01325 788404